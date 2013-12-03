Chrysler Canada November sales rise almost 13 percent

TORONTO Dec 3 Chrysler's Canadian arm reported a near 13 percent jump in November sales, its best performance since 2001, the automaker said on Tuesday, bolstered in part by strong sales of both its 2013 Jeep Cherokee and the all-new 2014 model.

It sold 19,206 cars and trucks, compared with 17,013 sold last November, and extended its year-over-year sales growth to 48 months.

Car sales rose 9 percent to 3,053 last month, while truck sales climbed 13.7 percent to 16,153.

Overall vehicle sales for Chrysler Canada are up 6.8 percent so far this year, and are already ahead of full year 2012 sales, Chrysler said.

In the United States, aggressive discounting and the continued popularity of big pickup trucks helped propel November vehicle sales well past expectations.