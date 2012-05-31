UPDATE 1-Toyota seen leading U.S. auto sales gains in May

* Automakers report U.S. May sales on June 1
* Analysts expect sales pace in May of 14.5 mln
* Japanese automakers projected to report outsized sales
gains
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, May 31 U.S. auto sales will hover
around 14.5 million vehicles in May, spurred by demand for cars
and crossovers as Japanese automakers bounce back from last
year's earthquake-related shortages, analysts said.
The projected sales are roughly in line with the 14.4
million rate seen in March and April. A year ago at this time,
the industry reported lower-than-expected sales, hurt by a
shrinking supply of cars and vehicle prices that were too high
for consumers trapped in a tepid economic recovery.
But now, the auto industry has recovered from the shortages,
particularly Japan-based automakers. Incentives, which reduce
the price of a vehicle for consumers, also have risen slightly.
Industry research firm TrueCar.com expects light vehicle
sales to be up 32 percent in May to the highest level in five
years. Automakers report their May sales figures on June 1.
Volkswagen AG's U.S. chief, Jonathan Browning,
offered a more tempered forecast, saying sales in May would
likely rise between 20 percent and 30 percent.
The industry is now on the mend after its near-collapse in
2009, when General Motors Co and Chrysler filed for
bankruptcy and sales fell to 10.4 million vehicles. By contrast,
vehicle sales in the United States averaged around 16.7 million
a year between 1998 and 2007.
Volkswagen expects industry sales of about 13.9 million
vehicles, while J.D. Power and LMC Automotive expect sales of
14.5 million, an increase of about 13 percent from 2011.
MID-SIZED SEDANS RULE
Of all the major automakers, Toyota Motor Corp is
expected to see the biggest bounce, with a 90 percent sales
increase. Honda Motor Corp is expected to post a 50
percent sales gain, according to research firm Edmunds.com.
Both of these companies sell far more cars than trucks. The
Toyota Camry and Honda Accord were the second- and third-best
selling cars last month, respectively.
"We expect that mid-size sedans will post the largest
year-over-year share gains as key Japanese models had limited
availability in May 2011," RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph
Spak wrote in a research note.
No. 1 U.S. automaker GM will post an 11 percent gain, while
Ford Motor Co's sales will jump 16 percent, according to
Edmunds projections. Chrysler Group LLC is expected to
jump 42 percent.
TAIL WAGS DOG
Auto sales have been one of the bright spots in the economy
for several months. Vehicle purchases by consumers accounted for
30 percent of U.S. GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2011 and
the first quarter of 2012, according to Credit Suisse.
Sales have shot up despite cooling consumer confidence and
mixed economic data that illustrates how shaky the recovery has
been over the last three years.
"At this point, it is almost as if the tail is wagging the
dog," said Kelley Blue Book analyst Alec Gutierrez. "During a
typical post-recession recovery, we would expect to see auto
sector gains being driven by broad economic growth. In the first
quarter, the opposite was true."
One factor fueling the sales growth has been the increasing
need to replace aging cars and trucks, which are now a record
10.8 years old on average.
Higher fuel prices in the first quarter prompted some
consumers to swap those older, less fuel-efficient models to
lock in fuel savings. According to UBS, 63 percent of dealers
said higher gasoline prices increased demand in the first
quarter.
As a result, the pace of sales may "moderate" in the second
and third quarters, but the underlying consumer appetite for new
cars and trucks as a result of pent-up demand remains strong,
UBS analyst Colin Langan said.
Since early April, the average price for a gallon of regular
gasoline has fallen about 7 percent, U.S. government data shows.
This has gradually pushed sales of trucks higher. Barclays
Capital expects an 18 percent gain in truck sales in May and a
24 percent increase in cars.