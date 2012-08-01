UPDATE 5-U.S. auto sales miss estimates on soft economy

* Auto market continues slowdown that began in spring
* Economic clouds temper July sales -analysts, executives
* GM U.S. July sales drop 6 pct, Ford sales down 4 pct
* Chrysler sales up 13 pct, Toyota up 26 pct
* Autodata sees July sales up 9 pct; annual sales pace at
14.1 mln
By Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Aug 1 U.S. auto sales rose a
lower-than-expected 9 percent in July as high U.S. unemployment
and weak consumer confidence kept would-be buyers on the
sidelines.
Wednesday's figures showed a continuation of the slowdown in
sales growth that began in late spring. After a strong start in
the first quarter, sales growth has been softer in recent
months.
Overall industry sales rose to nearly 1.2 million vehicles
in July, according to research firm Autodata Corp. This fell
slightly short of Edmunds.com's estimate of a 10.2 percent jump.
July sales reported by major automakers General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp also
fell short of several analyst forecasts.
"Perhaps there was an overestimation of consumers'
willingness to spend money," said TrueCar.com analyst Jesse
Toprak.
"It's the economy. There is no way around it," said George
Magliano, senior economist with IHS Automotive. "In this kind of
environment, it's very difficult for light vehicle sales to get
any traction."
Lack of significant job growth and confusion about
government policy on tax cuts and spending tempered sales in
July, Magliano said. In conference calls on Wednesday,
executives at GM and Ford said the U.S. job market and consumer
confidence remain weak.
The annual U.S. auto sales pace for July came in at 14.1
million vehicles, according to Autodata. But the figure was
inflated by the Bureau of Economic Analysis' move Wednesday to
revise seasonal factors used to calculate the July annual sales
rate.
The BEA revision added about 200,000 vehicle sales to the
annual rate for July, KBB economist Alec Gutierrez wrote in a
note. When stripping out those additional vehicles, the sales
rate slightly missed KBB's estimate. On average, analysts had
expected the July rate to be 14 million.
BRIGHT SPOT IN ECONOMY LOSES LUSTER
Auto sales have been one of the bright spots in the U.S.
economy and car companies are anticipating a second-half sales
increase spurred partly by the introduction of a slate of new
models.
Since 1976, annual new vehicle sales have hovered around 12
million when the U.S. unemployment rate averaged 8 percent or
higher, according to Kelley Blue Book. The jobless rate is now
8.2 percent, suggesting that Americans' growing need to replace
their aging models is driving sales to about 14 million.
Still, this demand "cannot carry industry growth
indefinitely," Gutierrez wrote.
GM and Ford executives pointed to recent encouraging signs
in the housing sector, which could spur sales of pickup trucks.
Meanwhile Toyota and others said attractive financing for
consumers would spur sales as well.
"We think some truck buyers have been reacting to the mixed
economic signals of the last few months," said Kurt McNeil, head
of GM's U.S. sales operations. "But recent reports of consumer
confidence, home prices, and personal income were better than
expected."
In July, dealers were able to offer better financing
packages and other promotions to shoppers. In August, Toyota
will offer zero percent financing on seven of its models. GM
will continue two programs started in mid-July for its main
Chevrolet brand, which accounts for more than 70 percent of GM's
U.S. sales. One allows owners to return new vehicles within 60
days of purchase, and another is a "no haggle" pricing policy.
Jessica Caldwell, analyst with Edmunds.com, said easier
credit and low interest rates will help boost auto sales in
August and in the coming months.
MISSED ESTIMATES
Major automakers are increasingly counting on the U.S. auto
market to offset weak sales in Europe. Last week, Ford reported
a more than $1 billion loss in Europe due to the deepening
economic crisis in the region.
On Thursday, GM, the largest U.S. automaker, is expected to
report second-quarter results. Its Opel brand in Europe is
considered one of GM's biggest risks.
GM executives said they did not expect a change in marketing
strategy after its top marketing executive, Joel Ewanick, was
abruptly ousted earlier this week.
GM reported on Wednesday a 6 percent drop in July U.S.
sales, while Ford posted a 4 percent drop. The smallest U.S.
automaker, Chrysler Group LLC, posted a 13 percent increase.
GM sold 201,237 cars and trucks last month. Ford, the No. 2
U.S. automaker, sold 173,966 cars and trucks. Chrysler
sold 126,089 cars and trucks.
Toyota sales were up 26 percent to 164,898 in July. A year
ago, Toyota was still grappling with major vehicle shortages
stemming from the March earthquake in Japan.
Edmunds had expected GM to report 214,315 vehicle sales and
Ford at least 175,791. The firm expected Toyota sales to top
169,000. Chrysler beat Edmunds' sales forecast but fell short of
the Barclays Capital estimate of 129,453 vehicles and the RBC
Capital Markets projection of 127,889.
Ford shares ended 1.6 percent lower at $9.04, and GM shares
dipped 0.3 percent to close at $19.66 on Wednesday.