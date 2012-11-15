版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Autodesk shares turn higher in after-hours trade; last up 3.6 pct

NEW YORK Nov 15 Autodesk Inc : * Shares turned higher in after-hours trade and were last trading up 3.6 percent.

