Autodesk CEO, two investor-nominated directors to step down

Feb 7 Software maker Autodesk Inc said
Chief Executive Carl Bass would step down and two board members
nominated by activist investor Sachem Head Capital would resign.
Autodesk in March reached a settlement with two activist
investors - Eminence Capital LP and Sachem Head Capital - and
appointed three directors to its board to avoid a proxy fight.
The AutoCAD design software maker and the investors had at
the time also signed a so-called "standstill" agreement, which
generally means the activists will cooperate with the board over
a set period of time.
Autodesk said on Tuesday Sachem agreed to continue its
earlier standstill and voting agreement provisions until June
2018.
Bass, who held the top job for more than a decade, will
continue to sit on the board and will be nominated for
re-election, the company said on Tuesday.
