UPDATE 1-Autodesk to name new CEO, extend deal with activist

(Adds details of agreement and background)
By Michael Flaherty
Feb 7 Software maker Autodesk Inc said
on Tuesday that Chief Executive Carl Bass would step down, less
than a year after it struck a deal with two activist investors
agitating for changes at the company.
Autodesk agreed last March to appoint three new directors to
its board, including Scott Ferguson, managing partner of Sachem
Head Capital Management. Sachem Head and fellow activist
investor Eminence Capital each held nearly 6 percent of the
stock as of Sept. 30, making them two of the company's largest
top five holders.
The agreement last March included a so-called standstill
agreement between the company and Sachem Head, which required
the activist to support the board and company for a set period
of time.
Autodesk said on Tuesday that Sachem Head has agreed to
continue the earlier standstill and voting agreement provisions
until June 2018.
Autodesk also said that Ferguson and one of its appointees,
Jeff Clarke, will resign from the board. The board will begin a
search for a new independent director candidate who will join
when Ferguson and Clarke step down, which will occur at the 2017
annual meeting or when a new CEO is named, the company said.
Shares of the AutoCAD design software maker were flat at $83
on Tuesday, nearly double where they traded a year ago.
Bass, who held the top job for more than a decade, will
continue to sit on the board and will be nominated for
re-election, the company said.
Bass's departure is effective on Feb. 8, Autodesk said,
adding that the company is forming a CEO search committee and an
interim CEO office to oversee day-to-day operations. Crawford
Beveridge remains chairman of the board.
(Additional reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Meredith Mazzilli)