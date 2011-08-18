UPDATE 1-Autodesk Q2 beats Wall Street, sees strong Q3

* Q2 adj EPS $0.44 vs est $0.41

* Q2 rev $546 mln vs est $539.3 mln

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.38-$0.42 vs est $0.41

* Sees Q3 rev $$535-$550 mln vs est $540.8 mln

* Shares up 6 percent (Follows alerts)

AUG 18 - Design software maker Autodesk Inc's quarterly results beat market estimates, and forecast a strong third quarter, on increased demand from across all geographies and business segments, sending its share up 6 percent.

Autodesk, which makes the AutoCAD design software for architects and designers, sees third-quarter earnings of 38-42 cents a share, on revenue of $535-$550 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 41 cents a share, on revenue of $540.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Asia-Pacific region grew 24 percent to contribute $143 million to the overall revenue.

The company, which competes with Ansys Inc , said second-quarter earnings were $71.2 million, or $30 cents a share, compared with $59.9 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 44 cents a share.

Revenue increased 16 percent to $546 million.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 41 cents a share, on revenue of $539.3 million, for the second quarter.

Shares of the San Rafael, California-based company closed at $26.51 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)