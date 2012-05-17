版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五 04:07 BJT

Autodesk profit rises on higher license revenue

May 17 Design-software maker Autodesk Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as license revenue rose.

First-quarter net income rose to $78.9 million, or 34 cents per share, from $69.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $589 million from $528.3 million.

