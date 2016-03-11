Autodesk settles with activist investors, appoints 3 directors

March 11 AutoCAD design software maker Autodesk
Inc said on Friday it had reached a settlement with
activist investors Eminence Capital LP and Sachem Head Capital,
and appointed three directors to its board.
Autodesk named Scott Ferguson, managing partner of Sachem
Head, Tessera Technologies Inc Chairman Rick Hill and
Kodak Chief Executive Jeff Clarke to its board.
Sachem, which reported a 5.7 percent stake in Autodesk in
November, had said it intended to engage in discussions with the
company on issues such as management, operations, cost
structure, and strategic plans.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)