UPDATE 1-Autodesk settles with activist investors, appoints 3 directors

March 11 Autodesk Inc said on Friday it
had reached a settlement with two activist investors, appointing
three directors to its board and avoiding a proxy fight ahead of
its annual meeting.
Autodesk's settlement with activists Eminence Capital LP and
Sachem Head Capital includes a so-called "standstill" agreement,
which generally means the activists will cooperate with the
board over a set period of time.
The standstill expires on Sept. 30 of this year, according
to a filing, a faster than normal deadline for such a deal,
which usually last at least a year.
Autodesk named Scott Ferguson, managing partner of Sachem
Head, Tessera Technologies Inc Chairman Rick Hill and
Kodak Chief Executive Jeff Clarke to its board.
Sachem Head, which reported a 5.7 percent stake in Autodesk
in November, had said it intended to engage in discussions with
the company on issues such as management, operations, cost
structure, and strategic plans.
Eminence said that same month that its stake was 5.8 percent
and that it partnered with Sachem Head to coordinate certain
efforts related to their investment.
San Rafael, California-based Autodesk, maker of the AutoCAD
design software, said the size of the board will be reduced to
11 directors following the 2016 annual meeting where two current
board members will not stand for re-election.
The deadline for Autodesk shareholders to submit board
director candidates to stand for election at the annual meeting
was March 14.
