Autodesk to cut 10 pct of workforce

Feb 3 AutoCAD software maker Autodesk Inc said it would cut about 925 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce, in the near term as part of a restructuring plan to accelerate transition to its cloud business.

The company said it anticipated pre-tax charges of $85 million-$95 million related to the restructuring. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)