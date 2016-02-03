Autodesk to cut 10 pct of workforce

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 AutoCAD software maker Autodesk Inc said it would cut about 925 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce, in the near term as part of a restructuring plan to accelerate transition to its cloud business.
The company said it anticipated pre-tax charges of $85 million-$95 million related to the restructuring. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained