UPDATE 1-Autodesk to cut jobs by 10 pct as it transitions to cloud

Feb 3 AutoCAD software maker Autodesk Inc said it would cut about 925 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce, in the near term as part of a restructuring plan to accelerate transition to its subscription-based cloud business.

The company, which makes computer-aided design software, said it expected pre-tax charges of $85 million-$95 million related to the restructuring.

Autodesk, which competes with Adobe Systems Inc, Ansys Inc and Dassault Systemes SA, said it expects the restructuring to result in additional cost savings in fiscal 2017 and beyond.

The restructuring was not related to anything in the "macro-economic environment", Chief Executive Carl Bass said in a statement.

Autodesk also estimated fourth-quarter billings, revenue, adjusted profit and net subscription additions to be at the high end or exceed its forecast.

Subscription revenue accounted for about 53 percent of the company's total third-quarter revenue.

The company in November forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit of between 8-12 cents per share on revenue of $620-$640 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 10 cents per share on revenue of $631.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)