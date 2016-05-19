Autodesk revenue falls 20.8 percent

May 19 Autodesk Inc reported a 20.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue as the company moves to a subscription-based model.

The company reported a loss of $173 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, compared with a profit of $19.1 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $511.9 million from $646.5 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)