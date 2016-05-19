Autodesk revenue falls 20.8 percent

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Autodesk Inc reported a 20.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue as the company moves to a subscription-based model.
The company reported a loss of $173 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, compared with a profit of $19.1 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $511.9 million from $646.5 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S