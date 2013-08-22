版本:
Autodesk profit hurt by lower sales of CAD software

Aug 22 Autodesk Inc reported a marginal drop in quarterly profit due to lower revenue from its flagship computer-aided design (CAD) software.

Net income fell to $61.7 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $64.6 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $561.7 million.

