CORRECTED-Autodesk quarterly revenue rises 13 pct

(Corrects second paragraph to say Autodesk net income fell, not rose)

Aug 14 Autodesk Inc reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its computer-aided design software.

Net income in the second quarter ended July 31 fell to $31.3 million, or 13 cents per share, from $61.7 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $637.1 million from $561.7 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)