Autodesk revenue rises on higher subscribers

* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
Feb 26 Autodesk Inc reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as the company benefits from its move to a subscription-based revenue model for its computer-aided design software.
The company's net income fell to $11.5 million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $53.9 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $664.6 million from $586.6 million.
Total subscriptions increased by about 100,000 in the fourth quarter from the third, including about 17,000 related to the acquisition of Shotgun, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Notices of Allowance issued for patents covering key features of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology by European Patent Office
* South African regulator triggers global sale of Liberty brands