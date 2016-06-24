French buyout group acquires Swiss industrial software group Autoform

FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 24 French private equity
group Astorg has agreed to acquire Swiss industrial software
group Autoform for almost 700 million Swiss Francs ($721
million), people familiar with the deal said.
Germany's competition watchdog has already cleared the deal,
according to a filing on its website.
Autoform, which makes software that helps carmakers to
fashion sheet metal into new vehicles, was valued at about 19
times Autoform's expected earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the people said.
Astorg and Autoform were not available for comment.
Autoform was founded in 1995 as a spinoff from the Swiss
Federal Institute of Technology. It operates in a specialised
niche of the broader field of industrial design known as
"product lifecycle management" (PLM) led by names such as
Autodesk, Dassault, PTC and Siemens
.
Permira, HgCapital and TA Associates were runners-up in the
auction, the people said. Reuters had reported in May that
Autoform's founders had asked investment banking boutique Altium
to find a buyer for the company.
($1 = 0.9714 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Oliver Hirt; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)