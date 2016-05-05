Swiss industrial design software maker attracts suitors -sources

FRANKFURT May 5 France's Dassault Systemes
, U.S. software company Autodesk and buyout
groups such as TA Associates and Permira are in the running to
acquire Swiss industrial software group Autoform, people
familiar with the matter said.
Autoform, which makes software that helps carmakers to
fashion sheet metal into new vehicles, has been put up for sale
by its founder in a deal worth up to 600 million Swiss francs
($620 million), the people said.
Bidders who offered less than 15 times Autoform's expected
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) did not make it to second round of the auction, one of
the people said, adding that the remaining suitors are currently
checking Autoform's books and a deal may be signed by June.
Investment banking boutique Altium is acting as sellside
adviser, they added.
Autoform was founded in 1995 as a spinoff from the Swiss
Federal Institute of Technology.
It operates in a specialised niche of the broader field of
industrial design known as "product lifecycle management" (PLM)
led by names such as Autodesk, Dassault, PTC and Siemens
.
Siemens said last month that it plans to continue to buy up
PLM software firms at a steady clip to beef up its core
industrial business.
The German industrial giant agreed in January to buy U.S.
engineering software firm CD-adapco for $970 million, the latest
in a string of acquisitions of companies by Siemens to help
manage products from inception through to service or disposal.
Autoform, Permira, Altium and TA Associates declined to
comment, while Dassault Systemes and Autodesk were not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9638 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Oliver Hirt; Additional
reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Keith Weir)