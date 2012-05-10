Autogrill confirms 2012 outlook as Q1 loss widens

MILAN May 10 Italy's Autogrill
confirmed a forecast for flat 2012 results as it reported a 23
percent fall in first-quarter core-earnings hurt by weak traffic
in its recession-stricken home turf.
The world's biggest airport retailer said on Thursday it
expected growth in its travel retail business to offset the
weakness in its food and beverage operations in Europe in the
course of 2012.
"Travel Retail had brilliant results, especially in the
United Kingdom and in emerging countries, while Spain saw a
slowdown," Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato da Ruos said in a
statement.
"The impact of the recession was felt above all on our
road-side business, especially in Italy, which accounts for 20
percent of group revenues, and whose negative performance
affected consolidated results."
Earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) fell to 68 million euros in the first-quarter from 86
million euros a year earlier.
Autogrill said its direct sales fell 0.3 percent in the
first 18 weeks of the year.
Shares in Autogrill were 0.7 percent lower by 1018 GMT.