Telstra says $1.6 bln Autohome stake sale is being challenged by minority shareholders

SYDNEY May 25 Australia's Telstra Corp Ltd
on Wednesday said its $1.6 billion sale of a
controlling stake in Chinese website operator Autohome Inc
to Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
is being challenged by minority shareholders.
The telecommunications firm said it intends to contest a
petition some minority shareholders filed in the Cayman Islands.
It did not identify the shareholders or elaborate on their
objections.
Telstra does not expect the action to disrupt the sale, a
person close to the telco told Reuters, declining to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. Telstra
declined to comment further on the matter when contacted by
Reuters.
Telstra, Australia's biggest phone company, on April 15
agreed to sell 47.7 percent of Autohome's total issued shares to
Ping An.
Within hours, an offer to acquire Telstra's stake at $31.50
a share was made by a consortium of Autohome chief executive and
minority shareholder James Qin, and private equity firms Boyu
Capital Advisory, Sequoia China Investment Management and
Hillhouse TBC Holdings. The offer valued the automotive
information website operator at about $3.35 billion.
Telstra rejected the offer - a 6.6 percent premium over the
amount agreed with Ping An - saying Autohome would benefit from
Ping An's expertise in car insurance and financing as it moves
away from being purely online and begins offline sales in China.
After the sale, Telstra would retain 6.5 percent of
Autohome. CEO Qin owned 2.9 percent as of February, regulatory
filings showed.
Autohome has been controlled by Telstra since its U.S. stock
exchange listing in 2013, when its value was about $3.2 billion.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)