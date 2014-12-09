BRIEF-Autoliv to pay dividend of 54 cents/share for Q1 2015

METALS-Copper climbs as French election result lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
Dec 9 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv declares dividend
* Says today declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
* Micron and Microsoft announce collaboration to help improve internet of things security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte