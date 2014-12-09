版本:
BRIEF-Autoliv to pay dividend of 54 cents/share for Q1 2015

Dec 9 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv declares dividend

* Says today declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
