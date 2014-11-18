BRIEF-Autoliv says CEO exercises options, boosts stake in firm

STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv CEO exercises options and increases ownership in Autoliv

* Says CEO Jan Carlson exercised stock options for the purchase of 112,175 shares of Autoliv common stock, selling 90,175 of these shares and holding the remaining 22,000 shares

* Says proceeds from these transactions will primarily be used by Carlson to cover swedish taxes, to pay option exercise prices and for other transaction expenses