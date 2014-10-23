版本:
BRIEF-Autoliv expects 2014 organic sales growth of around 5.5 pct

STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv inc says expectation for full year is now for organic sales growth of around 5.5%, and an adjusted operating margin of around 9% Further company coverage:
