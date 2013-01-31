BRIEF-Autoliv sees Q1 consolidated sales down 4 pct

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Autoliv Inc : * Says operating margin of around 8% is expected for the first quarter, while
the indication for the full year is a margin of around 9% * Says capacity alignment costs for 2013 are expected to reach at least $25
million but not to exceed $50 million * Says for the first quarter of 2013, we expect consolidated sales to decline
by 4% * Says the indication for the full year is a consolidated sales increase of
2-4%
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.