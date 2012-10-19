BRIEF-Autoliv begins construction of new $33 mln China plant

BRIEF-Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire an unit of Vention Medical
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Autoliv Inc : * Makes its largest capital investment * Says has started the construction of a new facility in China will manufacture propellant for its airbags in the Asian markets * Says cost for the new plant is estimated to amount to $33 million * Says new plant is needed to meet the strong long term growth for automotive safety products in China and other Asian markets
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance