BRIEF-Autoliv begins construction of new $33 mln China plant

STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Autoliv Inc : * Makes its largest capital investment * Says has started the construction of a new facility in China will manufacture propellant for its airbags in the Asian markets * Says cost for the new plant is estimated to amount to $33 million * Says new plant is needed to meet the strong long term growth for automotive safety products in China and other Asian markets

