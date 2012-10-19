版本:
中国
2012年 10月 19日

BRIEF-AUTOLIV expands its tech center in China

STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Autoliv Inc : * Expands its tech center in China * Says Autoliv is investing an estimated $8 million in this building and test equipment

