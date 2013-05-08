版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 17:14 BJT

BRIEF-Autoliv to build Asian airbag plant

STOCKHOLM May 8 Autoliv Inc : * Adds another Asian airbag plant in Thailand * Says investment in this plant is $3 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐