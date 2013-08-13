版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 13日 星期二 20:01 BJT

BRIEF-Autoliv declares dividend, renews stock buyback mandate

STOCKHOLM Aug 13 Autoliv Inc : * Declares dividend and renews stock buyback mandate * Says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share for the fourth

quarter 2013
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐