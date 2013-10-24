版本:
BRIEF-Autoliv raises FY2013 sales outlook, sees strong Q4

STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Autoliv Inc : * Says we foresee unfavorable product mix, and margin constraints to continue

into 2014 * Says for the fourth quarter, autoliv's strong organic sales growth is

expected to continue by more than 9%. the operating margin is expected to be

around 9% * Says we expect 2013 full year organic sales to grow by more than 5%, as

compared to the previous indication for growth at around 4% * Says operating margin indication remains unchanged at around 9% excluding

costs related to antitrust investigations and capacity alignments

