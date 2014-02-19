版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 19日 星期三 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-AUTOLIV intends to issue long-term debt securities

STOCKHOLM Feb 19 Autoliv Inc : * Intends to issue long-term debt securities in Q1 * The amount of the issuance is subject to market conditions and investor interest * says move is part of its previously communicated strategy of adjusting its capital structure and, in anticipation of the scheduled maturity of certain debt obligations
