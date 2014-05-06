版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-Autoliv to pay quarterly dividend of 54 cents/share for Q3

STOCKHOLM May 6 Autoliv Inc : * Declares dividend and holds annual general meeting * Declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for the third quarter 2014, an increase from the previous quarter
