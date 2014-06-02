版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 2日 星期一 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Autoliv reaches settlements in US antitrust class actions

STOCKHOLM, June 2 Autoliv Inc : * Reaches settlements in US antitrust class actions * Says pursuant to the settlement agreements, Autoliv has agreed to pay $40

million to the direct purchaser settlement class * Says has agreed to pay $6 million to the auto dealer settlement class, and

$19 million to the end-payor settlement class, for a total of $65 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐