BRIEF-Autoliv agrees to settle US securities class action

STOCKHOLM, June 27 Autoliv Inc : * Reaches agreement in principle to settle US securities class action * Says has entered into a memorandum of understanding with plaintiff reflecting

an agreement in principle to settle the lawsuit and the claims of the alleged

class for a payment of $22.5 million * Says expects to record a net expense of approximately $4.5 million in its

second quarter results * Says the balance of the settlement amount will be paid by Autoliv's insurance

carrier
