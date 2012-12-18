版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 00:26 BJT

BRIEF-Autoliv announces 50 cent per share dividend for Q1

Dec 18 Autoliv Inc : * Declares dividend * Says declared a quarterly dividend to shareholders of 50 cents per share for

the first quarter of 2013 * The total dividend to be paid in the first quarter of 2013 will amount to approximately $48 million, based on the current number of shares outstanding of 95.5 million

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐