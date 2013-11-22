版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 15:24 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-AUTOLIV: UBS raises price target

Nov 22 Autoliv Inc : * UBS raises price target to $71 from $62; rating sell
