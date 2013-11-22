RESEARCH ALERT-AUTOLIV: UBS raises price target

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 22 Autoliv Inc : * UBS raises price target to $71 from $62; rating sell
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance