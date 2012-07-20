BRIEF-Autoliv CEO sees smaller rise in raw materials cost this year

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) Autoliv : - * CEO says sees raw materials costs $2mln lower in Q3 2012 than in Q3 2011 * CEO says sees raw material costs $10 mln higher in 2012 than 2011, pvs $15 mln higher * CEO repeats forecast for capex at 4.5 pct of sales in 2012
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.