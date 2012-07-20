版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-Autoliv CEO sees smaller rise in raw materials cost this year

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) Autoliv : - * CEO says sees raw materials costs $2mln lower in Q3 2012 than in Q3 2011 * CEO says sees raw material costs $10 mln higher in 2012 than 2011, pvs $15 mln higher * CEO repeats forecast for capex at 4.5 pct of sales in 2012

