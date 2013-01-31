版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Autoliv CEO sees small drop in raw material costs

STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Autoliv Inc CEO says: * Says sees raw material costs down $2 MLN IN Q1, $3 MLN IN FY2013 * Says sees capex of 4.5 pct of sales in FY2013

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐