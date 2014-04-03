TeliaSonera's ex CEO Nyberg steps down as chairman of Autoliv

STOCKHOLM, April 3 Lars Nyberg, former CEO of
Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera, stepped down as chair of
Autoliv on Thursday, the car safety equipment maker
said.
Nyberg's move comes as his role in business deals while at
TeliaSonera is being scrutinised.
"In informing the Board of his decision, Mr. Nyberg
indicated that he did not want the ongoing investigations
relating to his former employment with TeliaSonera to distract
from Autoliv's continued success," Autoliv said in a statement.
Nyberg would continue to serve on the board until Autoliv's
annual shareholders' meeting in May, it said.
At TeliaSonera's annual general meeting on Wednesday,
shareholders voted not to grant Nyberg discharge from personal
liability for last year, meaning the firm could later sue him.
TeliaSonera is under scrutiny for business deals in
Uzbekistan, and is reviewing past deals in other markets in the
region. It completed two deals in Kazakhstan in January last
year, while Nyberg was still CEO.
Jan Carlson, CEO of Autoliv, will step in as interim
chairman, Autoliv said.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Susan Fenton)