Autoliv says to supply airbag inflators to be used by Honda

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Dec 3 Autoliv will supply replacement airbag inflators to be used by Honda Motor Company in support of the company's initiatives in the United States, Autoliv said on Wednesday.
"The agreement is made in order to meet the expanded supply of inflators needed by Honda and is subject to definitive documentation," Autoliv said in a statement.
In order to meet increased demand, Autoliv will build additional inflator capacity in its existing manufacturing facilities, it said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by David Evans)
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.