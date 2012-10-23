UPDATE 1-Autoliv shaves outlook due to Europe's weak car market

STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Car safety equipment maker
Autoliv trimmed its profit and sales forecasts on Tuesday after
a bigger-than-expected drop in third quarter e a rnings that
showed the impact of Europe's weak car market and a slowdown in
China.
Autoliv , the world's biggest maker of
seatbelts and airbags, said it was suffering from a worsening
situation in European car production as well as slower than
expected growth in China. That was partly due to political
tension between Japan and China which has led to boycotts of
Japanese vehicle manufacturers in China.
"Due to the uncertain market conditions in Europe, it is
still unclear how long the holiday shutdowns will be this
year among the vehicle manufacturers. Consequently, our
sales and margin guidance is more uncertain than usual," it
said.
Third quarter pretax profit was $175 million, compared with
the $182 million forecast in a Reuters poll and $193 million in
the same period last year.
Autoliv said in Europe, which makes up about 30 percent of
its sales, LVP (light vehicle production) is estimated to be
down by 6 percent compared to the third quarter in 2011. In
Western Europe, LVP decreased by 8 percent and in Eastern Europe
by 1 percent, it said.
It expected organic sales to grow in the range of 0-2
percent in the fourth quarter and for the operating profit
margin to be around 9 percent.
For the full year, Autoliv expected organic sales growth of
4.5 percent, which excludes factors like currency swings and
acquisitions, and an operating profit margin of more than 9.5
percent, below forecasts made in July of 6 percent in sales and
about 10 percent in profitability.
By 1031 GMT, Autoliv shares were down 6 percent at 386.7
crowns.
"It is mainly the guidance for the fourth quarter which is
creating uncertainty," said Handelsbank Capital Markets analyst
Hampus Engellau.