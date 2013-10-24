版本:
Autoliv Q3 profit tops forecast, raises full-year sales outlook

STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of car safety equipment like seatbelts and airbags, posted a surprise rise in quarterly pretax earnings and raised its outlook for sales for the full year.

Pretax profit at the Sweden-based manufacturer rose to $177 million in the third quarter from $175 million a year ago to come in ahead of the $167 million seen in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

