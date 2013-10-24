Autoliv Q3 profit tops forecast, raises full-year sales outlook

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of car safety equipment like seatbelts and airbags, posted a surprise rise in quarterly pretax earnings and raised its outlook for sales for the full year.
Pretax profit at the Sweden-based manufacturer rose to $177 million in the third quarter from $175 million a year ago to come in ahead of the $167 million seen in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
* Steve Brown has resigned his position as chief financial officer effective April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing "challenging market conditions in continental Europe" and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.