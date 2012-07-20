Autoliv Q2 tops forecasts, trims targets for 2012

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
STOCKHOLM, July 20 Swedish car safety products maker Autoliv reported second-quarter earnings on Friday above market expectations but shaved forecasts for sales and margins for the full year.
The world's biggest maker of seatbelts, airbags and other auto safety equipment reported second quarter pretax profit of $182 million, compared with $165 million forecast in a Reuters poll and $185 million last year.
Autoliv said it expected consolidated sales to drop around 3 percent in the third quarter and for the full year operating margin to be around 10 percent, versus a previous forecast of 10-11 percent.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.