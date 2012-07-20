Autoliv Q2 tops forecasts, trims targets for 2012

STOCKHOLM, July 20 Swedish car safety products maker Autoliv reported second-quarter earnings on Friday above market expectations but shaved forecasts for sales and margins for the full year.

The world's biggest maker of seatbelts, airbags and other auto safety equipment reported second quarter pretax profit of $182 million, compared with $165 million forecast in a Reuters poll and $185 million last year.

Autoliv said it expected consolidated sales to drop around 3 percent in the third quarter and for the full year operating margin to be around 10 percent, versus a previous forecast of 10-11 percent.