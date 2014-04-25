RPT-Autoliv Q1 profit beats forecast

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as energy gains offset drop in healthcare, IBM
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
(Repeats without changes to additional alerts)
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday and stood by its forecast for slightly lower sales growth and a flat operating margin this year.
Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, said quarterly operating earnings rose to $192 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for flat year-on-year earnings of $182 million. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.
* On May 4, through a subsidiary, borrowed $44.54 million under a loan agreement secured by five Airbus A320 aircraft - SEC filing