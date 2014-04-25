版本:
RPT-Autoliv Q1 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 25 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday and stood by its forecast for slightly lower sales growth and a flat operating margin this year.

Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, said quarterly operating earnings rose to $192 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for flat year-on-year earnings of $182 million. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
