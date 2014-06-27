Autoliv agrees to settle U.S. securities class action

STOCKHOLM, June 27 Car safety gear maker Autoliv
said on Friday it had reached an agreement
in principle to settle a class action securities lawsuit in the
United States.
The company said the lawsuit and claims would be settled for
$22.5 million, with a net expense of $4.5 million in Autoliv's
second quarter results. The balance would be paid by its
insurer, Autoliv said in a statement.
The lawsuit, filed by the Construction Laborers Pension
Trust of Greater St. Louis, alleged that Autoliv misrepresented
or failed to disclose that Autoliv antitrust violations
artificially inflated Autoliv's earnings and stock price in
violation of the federal securities laws.
Autoliv earlier this month also reached settlements in
antitrust lawsuits initiated by different U.S. buyers of its
safety systems.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)