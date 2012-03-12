New Issue-Autoliv, Inc. sells $106.273 mln in notes

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
March 12 Autoliv, Inc. on Monday sold $106.273 million of senior unsecured remarketing notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Remarketing relates to a reset of 8 percent senior notes due in 2014 issued by Autoliv, Inc. in March 2009. Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: Autoliv, Inc. AMT $106.273 MLN COUPON 3.854 PCT MATURITY 04/30/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.002 FIRST PAY 10/31/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 2.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.