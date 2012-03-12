New Issue-Autoliv, Inc. sells $106.273 mln in notes

March 12 Autoliv, Inc. on Monday sold $106.273 million of senior unsecured remarketing notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Remarketing relates to a reset of 8 percent senior notes due in 2014 issued by Autoliv, Inc. in March 2009. Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: Autoliv, Inc. AMT $106.273 MLN COUPON 3.854 PCT MATURITY 04/30/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.002 FIRST PAY 10/31/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 2.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A