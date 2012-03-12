版本:
New Issue-Autoliv, Inc. sells $106.273 mln in notes

March 12 Autoliv, Inc. on Monday
sold $106.273 million of senior unsecured remarketing notes,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.  	
    Remarketing relates to a reset of 8 percent senior notes due
in 2014 issued by Autoliv, Inc. in March 2009. 	
    Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunning manager for the
sale.	
	
BORROWER: Autoliv, Inc. 	
	
AMT $106.273 MLN  COUPON 3.854 PCT   MATURITY    04/30/2014   	
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 102.002  FIRST PAY   10/31/2012 	
MOODY'S NR        YIELD 2.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/15/2012   	
S&P NR            SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH NR          MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

