UPDATE 1-Autoliv trims targets for 2012

STOCKHOLM, July 20 Sweden's Autoliv Inc , the world's biggest maker of seatbelts, airbags and other car safety equipment, shaved forecasts for full-year sales and margins on Friday, becoming the latest victim of Europe's deteriorating auto market.

Autoliv, whose second-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations, said it expected consolidated sales to drop around 3 percent in the third quarter and for its full-year operating margin to be around 10 percent, versus a previous forecast of between 10 and 11 percent.

Sales overall are expected to rise 1 percent in 2012 against a previously expected 4 percent, it said.

"They are moving down the guidance a bit, but it is in line with the view of the industry of a slowdown in Europe," said Philippe Barrier, analyst at Societe Generale.

Autoliv had struggled in the early part of the year, hit by costs related to aligning production to varying levels of demand in key regions, as well as higher raw materials costs, R&D expenses and negative currency effects.

Rising demand in the United States, which accounts for nearly 35 percent of Autoliv's sales, along with market-share gains in China, have broadly offset a weak European market.

An anticipated further decline in auto production in Europe in the second half and higher negative currency effects led Autoliv to trim its forecasts.

In the second quarter, Autoliv reported a pretax profit of $182 million, compared with a $165 million average forecast in a Reuters poll and $185 million last year.

Shares in Autoliv were down 2.3 percent at 379.50 crowns by 1232 GMT, underperforming the wider Stockholm market.

Light vehicle production, a key indicator for Autoliv, is expected to rise 5 percent this year instead of the 6 percent expected earlier, according to industry research group IHS.

Economic recovery in the United States is faltering, China's economy is slowing and Europe is mired in austerity, with growth likely to remain slow for years to come.

French, Italian and Spanish car sales tumbled in June, rounding off a gloomy first half for Europe's auto industry where even the German market may not escape the effects of grim economic conditions.