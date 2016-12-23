Autoliv says seat belt, air bags may lead to 400,000 vehicle recalls

Dec 23 Automakers may recall as many as 400,000
vehicles that have Autoliv Inc seat belt and air bag
parts worldwide, the Swedish auto safety parts maker said on
Friday.
Autoliv, which says its products are in 1,300 auto models
around the world, did not specify which automakers would be
affected.
No crashes or injuries have been reported in the two
separate issues Autoliv reported to U.S. safety regulators and
the costs of the potential recalls will not be material to
Autoliv earnings, company spokesman Thomas Jonsson said.
Autoliv said there are possible glitches in its widely used
seat belt pretensioners, which work to tighten seat belts to
better secure a driver or passenger, and a product that
initiates the process of inflating an airbag.
One of the two Autoliv filings with the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration is for seat belt parts in
about 267,000 vehicles. In the event of a crash, a small part
called a micro gas generator used in seat belts pretensioners
could detach and "may be a projectile within the vehicle cabin,"
the NHTSA filing shows.
The potentially defective seat belt parts were made between
April 10 and Oct. 15, the NHTSA filing shows.
In a second filing, Autoliv told the NHTSA that air bag and
seat belt initiators may not work in as many as 114,000
vehicles. These parts initiate the process to activate seat
belts pretensioners and to deploy air bags.
The parts involved in the air bag problem were manufactured
from July 16 to Nov. 4, Autoliv told U.S. regulators.
The number of vehicles recalled with potentially defective
seat belts or air bags parts is expected to be lower than what
Jonsson said was a maximum estimate of 300,000 to 400,000
vehicles.
Autoliv said it is working with its automaker customers to
determine which vehicles have the potentially defective seat
belt or air bag parts.
Decisions on which vehicles to recall will be made by the
automakers in cooperation with Autoliv, Jonsson said.
He said the issues were noticed during internal testing and
that there have been no incidents related to either issue in
consumer-owned vehicles.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson in Stockholm and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Bill Trott)