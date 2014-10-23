版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 18:10 BJT

Autoliv Q3 profit lags forecast, tempers sales outlook

STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted third quarter earnings below market expectations on Thursday and lowered slightly its outlook for like-for-like 2014 sales growth while maintaining its forecast for a flat operating margin.

Operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, fell to $175 million from a year ago $182 million to undershoot a mean forecast for $187 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)
