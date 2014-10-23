Autoliv Q3 profit lags forecast, tempers sales outlook

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted third quarter earnings below market expectations on Thursday and lowered slightly its outlook for like-for-like 2014 sales growth while maintaining its forecast for a flat operating margin.
Operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, fell to $175 million from a year ago $182 million to undershoot a mean forecast for $187 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned