UPDATE 1-Autoliv raises 2016 sales outlook after bumper Q1

* Sees 2016 organic sales up more than 7 pct
* Affirms 2016 margin outlook despite heavy spending
* Q1 operating profit $205 mln vs forecast $196 mln
* Shares rise as much as 8.3 pct
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Auto safety gear maker
Autoliv raised its sales outlook for the
year and stuck by bullish guidance on profitability, sending its
shares up as much as 8 percent after reporting forecast-beating
quarterly earnings.
Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of airbags and seatbelts,
has been growing sales as carmakers move to replace millions of
airbag inflators made by Japan's Takata in one of the
biggest recalls to strike the auto industry.
"We continue to experience solid growth in our business
related to the current recall situation in the airbag market,"
Chief Executive Jan Carlson said in a statement.
"This relates both to the sales of replacement inflators
which is now higher than previously expected and the sustainable
business we are winning."
Autoliv, which is based in Sweden but reports in dollars,
said operating income rose to $205 million from a year-ago $80
million, beating a mean forecast of $196 million in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
The Stockholm-listed shares in the company were up 7.3
percent by 1052 GMT, putting the stock on track for its biggest
one-day gain in three years.
The company said it saw like-for-like sales growing more
than 7 percent this year compared to a previous outlook of more
than 5 percent. It also stood by a forecast for a core operating
margin of more than 9 percent, defying some analysts'
expectations that a year of heavy investment could force it to
scale back guidance.
Autoliv also raised its forecast for delivery volumes of
replacement airbag inflators due to Takata's crisis to as many
as 30 million units in 2015 through 2018. It had previously seen
deliveries of up 20 million units in 2015 through 2017.
"If they decide to recall more cars than they have done so
far, there is definitely an upside to that," Carlson told
Reuters.
