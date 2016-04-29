RPT-Autoliv Q1 operating profit beats forecast

(Repeats to attach article to additional alert, no changes to
text)
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Auto safety gear maker
Autoliv reported a bigger than expected
rise in first quarter core earnings on Friday and raised its
forecast for like-for-like sales this year while affirming its
margin outlook.
Autoliv, which is based in Sweden but reports in dollars,
said operating income rose to $205 million from a year-ago $80
million, beating a mean forecast of $196 million in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
The company said it saw full-year organic sales growing more
than 7 percent this year compared to its previous outlook of
more than 5 percent.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)